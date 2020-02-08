Services
Hendryx Mortuaries Inc
11636 E. Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-894-7421
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
View Map
Resources
Gladys Bennett


1928 - 2020
Gladys Bennett Obituary
Gladys Bennett

Cumberland - Gladys Marie Bennett 91, of Cumberland passed away Feb 8,2020 in Greenfield IN. She was born on July 18,1928 in Indianapolis, IN to Herbert C. and Clara Witte (Cook). Services will be at 2PM on Wednesday Feb 12,2020 with visitation from 1PM until time of service at Hendryx Mortuary Cumberland Chapel 11636 E Washington St, Indianapolis IN.46229. Hendryx Mortuary is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2020
