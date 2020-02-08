|
|
Gladys Bennett
Cumberland - Gladys Marie Bennett 91, of Cumberland passed away Feb 8,2020 in Greenfield IN. She was born on July 18,1928 in Indianapolis, IN to Herbert C. and Clara Witte (Cook). Services will be at 2PM on Wednesday Feb 12,2020 with visitation from 1PM until time of service at Hendryx Mortuary Cumberland Chapel 11636 E Washington St, Indianapolis IN.46229. Hendryx Mortuary is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2020