Gladys Jean Easton
Gladys Jean Easton

Fishers - 81, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

Surviving are daughters, Susan Conklin & husband Art, Carol Loehr & husband Jim, Janet Jeziorski & husband Greg, and Sharon Schreiner & husband Kurt; 7 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Easton; brothers, Chester Arthur Clark and Gaius (G.D.) Clark; and sister, Beatrice Brune.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery in Fishers.

Full obituary and condolences: www.randallroberts.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Randall & Roberts Fisher Funeral Homes
12010 Allisonville Rd.
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 842-5310
