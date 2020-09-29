Gladys Jean Easton
Fishers - 81, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
Surviving are daughters, Susan Conklin & husband Art, Carol Loehr & husband Jim, Janet Jeziorski & husband Greg, and Sharon Schreiner & husband Kurt; 7 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Easton; brothers, Chester Arthur Clark and Gaius (G.D.) Clark; and sister, Beatrice Brune.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery in Fishers.
Full obituary and condolences: www.randallroberts.com