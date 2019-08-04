|
Gladys L. Armenoff
Indianapolis - Gladys L. Armenoff, 95, passed away on May 29, 2019, at North River Health Campus.
She was born on May 19, 1924, in Evansville, Indiana, to John and Flora (Bischmann) Green. Gladys graduated from Central High School in 1940. With the aid of scholarships and part-time work for the Dean of Women and the Registrar's office, she graduated from Evansville College in 1944. After graduating, she continued to work as Assistant Registrar until 1950.
During college and after graduation, she enjoyed attending dances sponsored by local businesses for soldiers in World War II. It was at one of these dances she met her first husband, Perry H. Peck, a young man from New York, who was attending college on the GI Bill. They married in 1950 and had one daughter, Martha Joan.
From 1957-1965, she was a secretary for the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation in charge of teachers' records. After her husband was transferred to Indianapolis she became a secretary at D.C. Heath, a division of Raytheon. Perry passed away at the age of forty-five after only three years in Indianapolis. After twenty-six years with D.C. Heath, Gladys retired at the age of sixty-eight.
Gladys married Sam Armenoff who was very helpful in caring for her disabled daughter
and her mother Flora.
Gladys was an avid reader and enjoyed watching the Colts and Pacers' games.
Besides her parents and her first husband, Gladys was preceded in death by her daughter Martha, her sister Dorothy (Daniel) Patton, and her second husband Sam Armenoff.
She is survived by her nieces, Carolyn Douglas (Roger) of Colorado Springs, Gail Berger (James) of Vancouver, British Columbia, Jeanette Van Britson Beshears of Evansville, and grandnephews and grandnieces, Stephan Douglas and Anne Lucas, Joel and Justin Berger, Danielle Dattilo, and stepson Mike Armenoff of Hawaii.
Burial was at Locust Hill Cemetery in Evansville. A Celebration of Life will be held at Ellenberger United Church of Christ in Indianapolis at 10 a.m. on August 10.
The family would like to thank all those who loved and supported Gladys including Crestwood Village East and Ellenberger United Church of Christ, Primrose Retirement Community of Newburgh, North River Health Campus of Evansville, and Heart to Heart Hospice.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 4, 2019