Gladys (Watts) Machledt



Indianapolis - 95, passed away on Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and a wonderful grandmother. Private family services will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to Jessen Funeral Homes & Crematory - Whiteland Chapel.









