Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Patterson


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys Patterson Obituary
Gladys Patterson

Brownsburg - Gladys LaVerne Patterson

92, Brownsburg, passed away on April 19, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL on Oct. 28, 1927, but resided in Wichita Falls, TX from 1929 until moving to Indiana in 1950. She was employed in the Personnel Dept. of Allison Transmission Division of General Motors for 28 ½ years, retiring in 1983. Her husband of 55 years, Alton R. "Al" Patterson preceded in death Jan. 24, 2003. Private services will be held at Lincoln Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Hendricks County Animal Shelter. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -