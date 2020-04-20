|
|
Gladys Patterson
Brownsburg - Gladys LaVerne Patterson
92, Brownsburg, passed away on April 19, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL on Oct. 28, 1927, but resided in Wichita Falls, TX from 1929 until moving to Indiana in 1950. She was employed in the Personnel Dept. of Allison Transmission Division of General Motors for 28 ½ years, retiring in 1983. Her husband of 55 years, Alton R. "Al" Patterson preceded in death Jan. 24, 2003. Private services will be held at Lincoln Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Hendricks County Animal Shelter. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020