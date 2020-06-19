Gladys V. Carter
Indianapolis - Gladys V. Carter, age 99, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020. She was a lifelong south side resident. Gladys graduated from Manual High School. A homemaker, she was a member of Southport Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by husband James Edward Carter; daughters, Sandra Gosnell and Diane Campfield. Survivors: Randall Carter, Jeffrey Carter and Suzanne Bradley; 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 11 great great grandchildren. Services were private at G.H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home. She was laid to rest in Acton Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be shared at www.ghherrmann.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 25, 2020.