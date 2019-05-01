|
|
Reverend Glen Albert Clarkson
Indianapolis - 88, passed away April 27, 2019. He was born November 15, 1930, to the late Harry A. and Dorotha G. Clarkson. Glen graduated from Shortridge High School in 1948. He served in the United States Naval Reserves from 1948 to 1961. Glen married Dolores J. "Dee" Gray, May 10, 1952. He was a graduate of Butler University in 1965, and Christian Theological Seminary in 1968. Glen entered the ministry in 1962 and was ordained as an Elder in the United Methodist Church on June 16, 1968 and retired from service to the United Methodist Church in 1997. In his ministry, he served congregations in Carroll, Boone, Hendricks, Shelby, Vanderburgh, Johnson, Morgan and Marion counties. Throughout his life of service, he embodied the words of St. Francis, "Preach the Gospel at all times, and if necessary, use words." He was known for his volunteerism and handiwork, being handy both with a hammer and nails as well as a needle and thread. In his free time, he loved reading and researching genealogy—and was particularly proud to have discovered that he was descended from several kings and queens of Scotland, including Robert the Bruce. Most of all, he loved spending time with family.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. Funeral services will be held Friday at 2:00 p.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church, 5252 W. 52nd St., Indianapolis, with visitation one hour prior.
Glen was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dolores "Dee" Clarkson; and their daughter, Kathy Jean Clarkson. He is survived by his sisters, Dorotha Jean Bly and Betty Jane Dick; son, Glen Scott Clarkson; daughters, Vicki Keller (Steve), Shari Stoner (Scott) and Jenni Clarkson (Deb Doty); grandchildren, Laura Keller-Davis, Deanna Pryor Dehner (Joe), Michael Keller (Sarah) and Nathanael Stoner; and five great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made in Glen's honor to Bethel UMC and/or the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) and/or the . www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 1, 2019