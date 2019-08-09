|
|
Glen Buckner
Indianapolis - Glen peacefully passed away surrounded by family and is at peace now in the arms of his Savior. Born in Indianapolis to Raymond and Geraldine (Willsey) Buckner, he was married for 50 years to Patricia (Martin) who preceded him in death in 2008. He is survived by daughters Leigh (Michael) Turley and Laura (Charlie) Groenert; his grandsons Matt (Brittany) Groenert, Ian (Erin) Groenert, Adam (Shelby) Turley and Caitlyn (Caleb) Bell; and his great-grandchildren Elysia and Boaz Groenert. He was preceded in death by a stillborn daughter Julie.
Professionally Glen was a champion of corrugated "Graphics" packaging. At 50 years of age, he boldly ventured into entrepreneurship and started his own consulting agency: The Buckner Group Ltd. His client list was global including Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. He jetted coast-to-coast in the US too as none of his clients were located in Indiana. He was fondly referred to as "The Father of Graphics Packaging" and considered a topic expert.
After retirement, Glen kept himself busy by working as a greeter for the Indianapolis Indians. When his wife Patricia passed away in 2008, Glen took the plunge into full-time road warrior as he sold the family home, bought an RV and took off! He traveled by RV twice to Alaska and went up, down and all around the U.S. to take in the wonders of the world. He established many deep friendships.
How can you honor a man who was larger than life? By hugging your loved ones tight and if you drink Scotch, then raise your glass to a great man. We already miss him dearly. Celebration of life services will held on Saturday, August 10th at 2:00 pm at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory-Greenwood Chapel with a gathering from 1:00 pm until time of service.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 9, 2019