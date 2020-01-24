|
Glen Edward Hague
Indianapolis - Glen Edward Hague, 87, of Indianapolis, IN died on January 23, 2020. He was born September 15, 1932 to Helen and Girstle Hague of Broad Ripple. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marlene, children Karen Hague of Ann Arbor, MI, Mary D'Onofrio (Joe) of Glen Rock, NJ, Nanci Browne (Todd), Ronna Rice (Daryl) and Tracie Kern (Joe) all of Indianapolis, as well as his brother John D. Hague of Broad Ripple. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death in 2015 by his son Glen Edward Hague Jr. (Betsy).
Glen was a 1951 graduate of Broad Ripple High School and also attended Butler University. He was a veteran of the US Air Force. He loved anything with an engine including cars, boats, Cushman motor scooters, amphi cats and motorcycles. At the age of 13 he began his lifelong career in the car business when he started sweeping floors at Hoster Roberts Ford in Broad Ripple. Glen joined Don Hinds Ford in Noblesville in 1956 and went on to become one of the top Ford salesmen in the country, receiving many awards and honors. He also began collecting classic Ford cars in the 1960's and spent innumerable hours pursuing their acquisition and restoration. Glen loved telling stories about how and where he found the cars, becoming a recognized expert in the field. He also loved to relax at the family home and on the water at Lake Wawasee.
Private family services were held. Arrangements were entrusted to Leppert Mortuary, Nora Chapel. You're invited to share a memory of Glen at www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020