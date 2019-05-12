Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Resources
More Obituaries for Glen Ozols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glen Harry Ozols


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Glen Harry Ozols Obituary
Glen Harry Ozols

Indianapolis - Glen Harry Ozols was born on March 3, 1951 in

Spencer, Iowa to parents, Vanda & Sigurd H. Ozols who immigrated there from Latvia. He passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019 with the help of Hospice and in the loving care of his wife, Judy Wyatt Ozols who lives in Indianapolis, Indiana.

He will be lovingly remembered by siblings, Lia L. Heidbreder (Martinsville, IN), Irida I. Miller (Delray Beach, FL), Charles R. Ozols (Columbus, IN), and Sigurd V. Ozols (Miami, FL).

In addition, Glen is remembered by his step-grandson, Wesley Gummerman (Greenwood, IN); and his nieces and nephews, Kelli & Christian Wilson (Martinsville, IN), Hudson & Julie Heidbreder (Floyd Knobs, IN), Alec Miller (Dublin, CA), Rebecca Ozols, (Nashville, TN), Rachel Ozols (Miami, FL), Siggy & Raymond Ozols, (Miami, FL).

Graveside services will be performed by Bishop Gunars Lazdins. Finally at peace, Glen was led by his faith in the verse found in John 3:16.

Arrangements were entrusted to G.H. Herrmann Madison Ave. Funeral Home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now