Glen Harry Ozols
Indianapolis - Glen Harry Ozols was born on March 3, 1951 in
Spencer, Iowa to parents, Vanda & Sigurd H. Ozols who immigrated there from Latvia. He passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019 with the help of Hospice and in the loving care of his wife, Judy Wyatt Ozols who lives in Indianapolis, Indiana.
He will be lovingly remembered by siblings, Lia L. Heidbreder (Martinsville, IN), Irida I. Miller (Delray Beach, FL), Charles R. Ozols (Columbus, IN), and Sigurd V. Ozols (Miami, FL).
In addition, Glen is remembered by his step-grandson, Wesley Gummerman (Greenwood, IN); and his nieces and nephews, Kelli & Christian Wilson (Martinsville, IN), Hudson & Julie Heidbreder (Floyd Knobs, IN), Alec Miller (Dublin, CA), Rebecca Ozols, (Nashville, TN), Rachel Ozols (Miami, FL), Siggy & Raymond Ozols, (Miami, FL).
Graveside services will be performed by Bishop Gunars Lazdins. Finally at peace, Glen was led by his faith in the verse found in John 3:16.
Arrangements were entrusted to G.H. Herrmann Madison Ave. Funeral Home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 12, 2019