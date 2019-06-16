|
|
Glen Lockwood
Indianapolis - Glen T. Lockwood, 86, went home to heaven on Wednesday afternoon, June 12, after struggling valiantly for many years against a debilitating muscle disease. He was born March 23, 1933 in Chicago and was an alumnus of Grace College and Grace Theological Seminary. He served as a pastor for 50 years, including 25 years at Gray Road Baptist Church of Indianapolis. He was the founder of Gray Road Christian School, was instrumental in the establishment of churches in Muncie and Shelbyville, and was the voice of the Triumphant Living radio broadcast in central Indiana for 20 years. Pastor Lockwood helped many who sat under his teaching to become pastors, teachers and missionaries, and encouraged thousands to believe on The Lord Jesus Christ and to live out their faith in their daily lives.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Donna; his three sons, James (Faith) of Indianapolis, Michael (Beth) of Wilmore Kentucky, and Mark (Jill) of Indianapolis; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Virginia. He is greatly beloved by his family, friends, and those to whom he faithfully ministered the word of God.
Calling will be at Gray Road Baptist Church, 5500 S. Gray Road, from 3:00 to 6:30pm on Monday June 17th, followed by the service at 7:30pm at the church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 16, 2019