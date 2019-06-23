Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Comfort UMC
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Comfort UMC
Glen Robert "Dave" Eastes, 91, Mt. Comfort, IN, born 31 Aug. 1927, met his Savior, Jesus Christ on 8 June 2019. Youngest son of James and Naomi Eastes, faithful husband of 60 years to Jean Logan, and loving father of Ted, Jeff, and Paul, active grandfather of 8. Recently of Lenoir City, TN, US Navy Veteran, retired Mathematics teacher at Franklin Central HS, and gentlemen farmer in Tennessee. A celebration of life service will be held at Mt. Comfort UMC 31 Aug. receiving guests at 10am, service at 11 with luncheon to follow, memorial contributions can be made to Mt. Comfort UMC.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 23, 2019
