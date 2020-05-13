Glenda Black
Mrs. Glenda Black of Indianapolis passed away on May 3, 2020 at the age of 71. She is survived by husband, Carl Sr.; sons Carl Jr. and Corey; sisters Effie (Curtis) Stevens and Sharon (Leonard) Ferguson, in addition to six grandchildren. A private service. For her full obituary visit williamsandbluitt.com. Arrangements Entrusted to Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 13 to May 17, 2020.