Glenda Black
Glenda Black

Mrs. Glenda Black of Indianapolis passed away on May 3, 2020 at the age of 71. She is survived by husband, Carl Sr.; sons Carl Jr. and Corey; sisters Effie (Curtis) Stevens and Sharon (Leonard) Ferguson, in addition to six grandchildren. A private service. For her full obituary visit williamsandbluitt.com. Arrangements Entrusted to Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home
5252 E. 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 923-2381
