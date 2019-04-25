|
|
Glenda "Jo" Jahn
Indianapolis, IN - Glenda "Jo" Jahn passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the age of 82. She was born in Memphis Tennessee on February 3, 1937 to James and Dythal George. She is survived by her daughters, Gail Godwin and Donna (Darryl) Godwin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Jahn, daughter, Jeanie Godwin, and grandson, James "Barney" Forsyth. Her surviving brothers and sisters include, Carlene Lewis, Frank (Louise) George, James (Fran) George, Tony (Pam) George, Dennis (Janet) George, Nancy Wright, and Jeremiah (Regina) George. Siblings that preceded her in death; Sandy George and Raymond "Ribs" George. In addition, surviving are her stepchildren Elizabeth (Flynn) Trinity, Mark (Bev) Jahn and Tim (Sue) Jahn. Jo also had 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Jo retired from Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) after more than 20 years of service. Glenda's love of Greyhound dogs inspired her to help form Retired Greyhounds as Pets (ReGAP) where she was able to place hundreds of dogs with loving families to enable these dogs to continue to thrive long after their racing careers had ended.
Services will be Saturday April 27, 2019 at 2:00pm at Flanner and Buchanan Washington Park East with visitation from 1:00-2:00pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 25, 2019