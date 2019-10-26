|
Glenda Lawrence
Indianapolis - 71, of Indianapolis, passed away October 24, 2019. She was born on December 4, 1947 in Louisville, Kentucky as the daughter of Henry and Nellie Nalley.
After living throughout the U.S., Glenda spent her last years in Indianapolis with her twin sister Linda. Glenda and Linda were part of a large family that included 16 children. Once moving to Indiana Glenda enjoyed doing several things with her sister. They enjoyed watching movies together, shopping, and going out to eat. Glenda also enjoyed reading and was a member of the 1st Church of the Nazarene on 25th Street.
Glenda is survived by her grandson, Nick Caswell; great-grandson, Ken Caswell; siblings: Linda Kunze, Evon Brightwell, Harold Nalley; and daughter-in-law, Sandra Tillinghast.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas Lawrence; son, Kenneth Caswell; and 12 siblings.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 12-2pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East. There will be a service following at 2pm also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The 700 Club.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019