Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
(317) 839-3366
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
Glenn A. Clifton Ii Obituary
Glenn A. Clifton II

Reelsville - Glenn Arthur Clifton II, 67, of Reelsville passed away peacefully in his home on the morning of October 26. Visitation will be held at Hall Baker Funeral Home in Plainfield on November 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. with service on November 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home with burial to follow in Boone-Hutcheson Cemetery in Putnam County.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 28 to Nov. 2, 2019
