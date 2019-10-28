|
|
Glenn A. Clifton II
Reelsville - Glenn Arthur Clifton II, 67, of Reelsville passed away peacefully in his home on the morning of October 26. Visitation will be held at Hall Baker Funeral Home in Plainfield on November 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. with service on November 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home with burial to follow in Boone-Hutcheson Cemetery in Putnam County. To view the full obituary and to leave the family a condolence please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 28 to Nov. 2, 2019