Glenn A. Petry
Indianapolis - 86, passed away October 9, 2019. He was born March 17, 1933, the son of Ora Ves Petry and Mary Magdalene (Laney) Petry. Glenn married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Slack, September 12, 1954, a happy life that they shared for 65 years. They were blessed with three sons, Steve, Dave and Dan. Glenn attended IPS School #73. He graduated from Arsenal Tech High School in 1950. Glenn was in the graphic arts field as a printer, print buyer, and printing consultant for 65 plus years. He was employed with Eli Lilly for 30 years, initially working in the Print Dept., as a pressman, later moving to the Lilly owned Creative Package Co. The balance of his Lilly career, 13 years, was spent in Lilly Corporate Marketing as a print buyer. For a very happy 12 years, Glenn was a cast member at Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL, working in the Marketing and Resort Design Departments as the senior print buyer and manager. Returning to Indianapolis in 1997, he was a Customer Service representative at GAC, a local printer. Until his death he most recently was an independent Printing Consultant. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict from 1952 to 1954. In 2007 Glenn was recognized as a Distinguished Alumnus of Arsenal Tech High School.
For many years Glenn was active in the churches he attended, serving in various positions, Bible School Teacher, Youth Leader, Deacon and Elder. He was Chairman of the Board for 20 years at North Eastwood Christian Church, Indianapolis, and three years at 1st Christian Church, Kissimmee, FL, returning to Indianapolis, he has been an Elder at Buck Creek Christian Church.
While Glenn's sons were in scouting, he was a Pack Master of Pack #121 for five years. For multiple years he was the Vice President of the Cumberland Cove Home Owners Association.
An avid open-wheel race fan Glenn attended many racing events each year. He is recognized nationally as a judge for various Printing Industries of America Associations' Competitions, judging more than 150 different competitions throughout the United States.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Joyce Petry; sons, Steve, Dave (Alicia) and Dan (Kim) Petry; grandsons, Michael and Nicholas Petry; and granddaughter, Sasha Petry. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Petry; sister, Mary Elizabeth Petry Stellwag Beard; and daughter-in-law, Marilyn Petry.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 East Washington Street, with funeral services there Monday at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Washington Park East Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the online at www.act.alz.org/donate or by calling 800-272-3900. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019