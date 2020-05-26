Glenn C. Lacey
1951 - 2020
Glenn C. Lacey

Indianapolis - Glenn Crowder Lacey, 68, of Indianapolis, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. He was born June 17, 1951, son of Raymond Crowder and Mary Ann Crowder Lacey Edmonds. Glenn was a 1970 graduate of Shortridge High School and attended Lincoln Technical College. Before retiring in 2004, Glenn worked for Cummins Engine Company in Columbus, IN as a Diesel Technician.

Following retirement, Glenn enjoyed tinkering around his garage and working on restoring his 57 Chevy.

In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by three brothers, Michael Reed, Paul Washington-Lacey, and Charles Lacey.

Glenn leaves to cherish his memory his wife of almost 20 years, Roxanne Lacey; two daughters, Renee Lacey-Wharton (Brian) and Sheryl Green of Oakland, CA; two bonus children, George W Overton III (Monique) and Cicely Overton; six grandchildren, and 5 bonus grandchildren; his loving Aunt Ada Harris; and cousins, Janice Sims, Valerie O'Neal and a host of other cousins, nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside service will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, please consider donating in memory of Glenn, to the charity of choice or planting a tree in his name.

The family would like to thank you for all the well wishes, prayers and expressions of kindness and concerns.

Bussell Family Funerals is privileged to assist the family in arrangements.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
