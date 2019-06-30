Services
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
317-881-2514
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Glenn E. Earle


1935 - 2019
Glenn E. Earle

- - Glenn E. Earle, 84, passed away Thursday morning, June 26 in Palmetto, FL. He was a former resident of Indianapolis.

Survivors include his wife, Vera; one daughter, Glenda Hoffman (Andy); two sisters, Edna Hawkey, Joyce Kunkel (Dick); daughter-in-law, Terri Earle; and 6 grandchildren, and 7 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Mark Earle.

He was owner of Glenn Earle Collision Center in Indianapolis for over 25 years.

Calling: Tuesday, July 2, 11-1PM, at Wilson St.Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel, 481 W. Main Street. Funeral Services: Tuesday 1PM, by Southport Masonic Lodge #270 F. & A.M., and Reverend Dan Rasmussen.

Memorial contributions: Centered Around Christ, Inc., 8148 East Landersdale Road, Camby, IN 46113.

You are invited to read Glenn's complete obituary at www.wilsonstpierre.com, where you can sign the online register book or leave a condolence for the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 30, 2019
