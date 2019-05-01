|
Glenn Feest
Shepherdsville - Mr. Glenn Feest, age 90, of Shepherdsville returned to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on October 3, 1928 to the late Alex and Beatrice Feest. Mr. Feest was an Army veteran and member of the Gospel of the Kingdom Campground Church. Mr. Feest was a man of great faith who loved God with all his heart and soul. He lived his faith every day in everything he did. He was called by God in 1993 to attend to the needs of the Campground and his church family. He felt blessed to be able to live his life out loving and caring for his brothers and sisters in Christ; he always made time for those who needed him. Mr. Feest was vital to the daily operations and development of the campground for many years. He was known as the kindest, gentlest man you would ever meet. Mr. Feest was loved dearly and will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of over 60 years, Nancy (Wilkinson) Feest and 2 sisters, Ethel and Mary "Cath".
He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Glenda Abercrombie (Mark); granddaughter, Kristin Abercrombie; sister, Ruth Christy; 2 sisters-in-law; 2 nieces; 1 nephew, and a multitude of brothers and sisters in Christ.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow in Campground Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Saturday from 1:00 pm until the time of the service.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 1, 2019