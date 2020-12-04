Glenn M. Perry
Shelbyville - Glenn M. Perry, 93 of Shelbyville passed away Wednesday, December 3, 2020, at MHP Medical Center in Shelbyville.
He was born August 8, 1927, in Shelby County, the son of Fred E. and Ella Mae (Sallee) Perry. On February 15, 1947, he married his wife of 60 years, Mildred L. Miller, and she preceded him in death on January 6, 2008. He married Virginia Carmony on June 26, 2010, and she preceded him in death on November 21, 2017.
Glenn is survived by his daughters, Glenna L. Stocklin and husband, Sam, and Maurine E. McQueary and husband, Tom, both of Shelbyville, and Ethel Mae Kimbrough and husband, Larry, of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Mark Fisher, Jeff Fisher, Todd Grant, Kris Walters and husband, Jason, Amy Glackman, Todd Brandman and wife, Melody, Todd Stocklin and wife, Susan, and Randy Stocklin; great-grandchildren, Trent, Lauren, Lucas, Grant, Steven and wife, Alissa, Sarah, Ryan, Jordan, Sammy T. and Nolan; great-great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Leighton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Arthur Perry, Norman Perry, Kenneth Perry, Frederick Perry and Ralph Perry; sister, Wanda Rice.
Glenn graduated in 1945 from Shelbyville High School
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during World War II.
Glenn was a lifelong farmer. He also delivered auto parts for Soller Automotive and drove a school bus for Triton Central Schools for over 10 years.
Glenn was a lifelong member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and was a deacon.
He was also a 50-year member of the Sugar Creek Masonic Lodge No. 279 F&AM.
Glenn was an active member of the Good Sams Camping Club.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Carmony-Ewing Chapel, 819 S. Harrison St. in Shelbyville and from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, 3718 E. Blue Ridge Road in Shelbyville.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Interment will be at Mount Pisgah Baptist Cemetery in Shelby County.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Building Fund, 3718 E. Blue Ridge Road, Shelbyville, Indiana 46176.
Online condolences may be shared with Glenn's family at www.freemanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
.