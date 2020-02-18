|
Glenn R. "Bob" Cartwright
Indianapolis - Glenn R. "Bob" Cartwright, 88, lifelong Indianapolis resident, passed away suddenly February 16, 2020. Mr. Cartwright was born November 29, 1931, in Indianapolis, to the late Glenn D. and Bertha (Kalb) Cartwright. He married Theresa (West) Cartwright on September 9, 1961, at Holy Name Catholic Church, and she survives.
He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1949 and also attended Dwyers Business College. Bob retired from Indianapolis Power & Light in 1993 as a supervisor, after more than 25 years of employment. He also enjoyed a part time job with the Indianapolis Indians from 1971-80. Bob was a charter member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church and a longtime member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister. He was a member of the Msgr. Downey Knights of Columbus Council 3660 and a 4th Degree member of the Bishop Chatard Assembly. He was an avid bowler and bowled for many years with the K of C leagues. Bob was also a member of the Moose Lodge and a life member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. An accomplished pianist, he wrote several pieces of music in his younger years. Bob enjoyed traveling and always looked forward to the next trip to Las Vegas. He will be fondly remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and strong devotion to his family.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Theresa; children, Tim (Tamera) Cartwright and Dr. Martina "Tina" Cartwright; granddaughter, Jessica (Phil) Ridge; great grandchildren, Noah and Jameson Ridge.
Friends and family will gather Friday, February 21, 2020, 5 to 8 p.m., at the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East St., Indianapolis. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020, in Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Rosary Catholic Church or Mass intentions are preferred. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020