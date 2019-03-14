Services
Flanner Buchanan – Hamilton Memorial Park
4180 Westfield Rd.
Noblesville, IN 46062
(317) 896-9770
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Radiant Christian Life Church
16162 Carey Road
Westfield, IN
Glenn Ray Hollins Obituary
Glenn Ray Hollins

Westfield - Glenn Ray Hollins, 71 of Westfield, passed away on Saturday March 9, 2019. He was born on November 5, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Raymond and Marie Hollins.

Glenn is survived by his loving wife of almost 42 years, Christina J. (nee Scott) Hollins; sons, Scott (Jessica) Wagner, and Marc (Heather) Wagner; grandchildren, Scotlyn, Avery, Mychaela, Melanee, Derrick, and Merissa; brothers, Ronald (Patricia) Hollins, and Donald (Ruth) Hollins; sisters, Linda (Randy Kemmish) Hollins, and Beverly James; sister-in-law, Diana (Jerry) Goodman; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in passing by grandson, Foster Evan Wagner.

Friends and family are invited to gather on Friday March 15, 2019 1:00pm to 2:00pm at Radiant Christian Life Church (16162 Carey Road, Westfield, Indiana 46074), where a memorial service will begin at 2:00pm. Memorial contributions may be made to or any veterans organization of your choice. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 14, 2019
