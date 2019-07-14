Resources
Glenn T. Mills Obituary
Greenwood - Glenn T. Mills, 101, of Greenwood, passed away on July 11, 2019.

He was a member of Knights of Columbus, NRA, he was a lifetime contributor to the veterans, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, and he loved to "trade" and traveling in his Airstream.

He was a beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his daughter, Pam (Dave) Green; grandchildren, Terry, Todd, Tressa, and Beth; 7 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; and 2 great-great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary and sons, Wally and Mike.

Services will be private for the family. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , Riley Hospital for Children or your favorite Veterans organization. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 14, 2019
