Glenn Thomas Shoemaker
Greenwood - Glenn Thomas Shoemaker, 75, of Greenwood passed away July 22, 2020. He was born December 4, 1944 in Savannah, Georgia to Luther and Minnie (Horton) Shoemaker.
Glenn graduated high school in 1963 and immediately joined the US Air Force and proudly served our country during the Vietnam War. After his military service, Glenn became an electrician apprentice and joined the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He was part of the team that erected the Christmas Tree on the Circle in Indianapolis for many years, and after retirement, helped maintain the lights that make up the tree. He retired from Ermco in 2001. He married Patricia Cockerel, November 15, 1986. In his spare time, Glenn enjoyed bowling, golf and gardening, often sharing the fruits of his labors with his neighbors. Glenn was a talented woodworker and handcrafted dulcimers for others to play. He was a member of the barbershop group, Penny Arcade, the Greenwood Greater Chorus, and liked to sing karaoke when they lived in Texas. Glenn loved his family and spending time with them. He will be missed by many.
Glenn will be fondly remembered by his wife, Pat; children, Michael (Michelle) Shoemaker, Cassandra (Austin) Sears, Robert Cockerel, and Kim (Steve) Gentry; siblings, Albert (Cherie) Shoemaker, Robert (Syble) Shoemaker, and Verona (Richard) Reed; grandchildren, Portia Shoemaker, Carey Cockerel, and Joplin Sears; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Letha Shoemaker.
Family will receive friends Monday, July 27 from 10:00am - 2:00pm at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 1977 South State Road 135, Greenwood, Indiana 46143, with service to follow at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Community Hospital Cancer Center, 1440 E County Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46227; St. Francis Home Health Care, 1300 Albany St, Beech Grove, IN 46107; or Premier Hospice, 11550 N Meridian St #375, Carmel, IN 46032. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com
