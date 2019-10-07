|
|
Glenna F. Stevens
Indianapolis - Glenna F. Stevens, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister, entered into eternal rest at the age of 84 on October 6, 2019. A resident of Indianapolis she was born on April 13, 1935 in Mississippi County, Missouri to the late Jess and Maggie Lorene (Sanders) Gullion.
She was a member of Greenwood Christian Church. She loved spending time with her family, her trips to California to visit her daughter, walking at the mall, and being entertained by the children in the neighborhood.
Glenna leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughter, Deborah (Dan) Everett; sons, Jeffrey (Jamie), James (Christine) and Gregory (Beth) Stevens; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; siblings, John Gullion, and Loretta Nichols.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Stevens and two sisters, Bonnie and Imogene Gullion.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. Funeral Service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Washington Park East Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Glenna's name may be made to a .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2019