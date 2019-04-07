|
Gloria Ann (nee Pixler) Gangwer
Indianapolis - It is with great sadness that the family of Gloria A. Gangwer announces her passing on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Lakeland, Florida, at the age of 88 years. Gloria will be lovingly remembered by her son, Dennis Gangwer, and daughter, Teresa Gangwer Hall. She will also be fondly remembered by her daughter-in-law Carolyn Doyle Gangwer, son-in-law Michael Hall, and four grandchildren, Kelsey, Griffin, Spencer, and James. Gloria was predeceased by her beloved husband of 54 years, Glenn.
Gloria was extremely active in her churches and was also deeply devoted to Bible Study Fellowship. She had been an active member and discussion group leader in Bible Study Fellowship for over 30 years.
A funeral service in memory of Gloria will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Trinity Episcopal Church in Indianapolis, Indiana, with the Reverend Julia E. Whitworth officiating. A reception will be held at the church directly following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Gloria's name to the Trinity Altar Guild and Liturgical Ministries.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 7, 2019