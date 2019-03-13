Services
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
View Map
Gloria B. Weitzel Obituary
Gloria B. Weitzel

Indianapolis - Gloria B. Weitzel, 97, of Indianapolis, passed away March 12, 2019 surrounded by her family. Gloria was born in Indianapolis on July 21, 1921 to the late Raleigh and Bertha (Lawrence) Burk.

Gloria met her husband, John Weitzel, at University of Illinois. She then attended Butler University and was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. Gloria and John were married 54 years before he passed away in 1995. Gloria was involved with the Delta Gamma Sorority after attending Butler, and was also a world traveler, making many hot air balloon trips around Europe.

Gloria is survived by her son, Jeff (LaVerne) Weitzel; grandchildren, Ginger Mosbaugh and Jason (Kelly) Weitzel; and great grandchildren, Danielle, Raleigh, Jorja, and Roman.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM followed by a service at 12:00 Noon at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240. Private burial at Crown Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gloria's memory may be made to the Humane Society of Indianapolis, 7929 N. Michigan Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46268. ( https://indyhumane.org/ )

www.leppert mortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 13, 2019
