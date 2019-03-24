|
Gloria Eileen Gardner
Indianapolis - Gloria Eileen Gardner, 78, passed away on March 15, 2018 in Indianapolis. She was born in Hettinger County, North Dakota on April 12, 1940 to Arthur & Mary Wolf. Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, brother Marvin Wolf, daughter Gloria J. Wathen Benson, and companion Ed Riley. She is survived by her brother Roger Wolf Sr., sister Elizabeth Ericsson, son-in-law Gerald Benson Jr., grand-daughters Rachel Fuhr & Holly Dudek, and great-grandchildren Amelia & Parks Dudek. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 27th at 5pm at the Flanner-Buchanan - Speedway with the Service at 6pm. Memorial donations can be made to the Indiana Humane Society. To view Eileen's extended obituary, please visit: www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 24, 2019