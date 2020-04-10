|
|
Gloria Ewing Matthews
Indianapolis - Gloria Ewing Matthews, 86, a lifelong resident of Indianapolis danced with the choir of angels to her heavenly home on April 6, 2020. Born June 2, 1934 to Mary Alice Ewing and George Jackson. She grew up in Irvington and graduated from Howe High School. Gloria was named Miss Teenager of 1950. She will be fondly remembered for her sweet smile that lit up any room, her kindness, humility, and patience. Gloria met the love of her life Joseph Matthews in high school and they just celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. They started their marriage in St. Matthew's parish moving to Our Lady of Lourdes parish in 1962. Gloria was a very active member in the church. She served as president of the Women's Club, was chairman of the Fall Festival with Joe, and served on many other committees and boards. Family was very important to Gloria. She loved to play Euchre, Kings in the Corner with family and friends, reading, doing word searches, playing tennis, cooking family meals and enjoying the feast. Gloria loved music and loved to dance. Her favorite song was "Hey Goodlooking" by Hank Williams. She had the best sense of humor which she needed raising 5 children. Gloria was affectionately known as "Nana/Ninnie" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gloria immensely enjoyed attending and rooting for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at all their sporting events and performances. She loved to travel with Joe, going to many countries on cruises. The last 25 years winters were spent on Siesta Key developing great friendships and memories, Gloria was an avid Colts fan and loved showing her Colts spirit on Sundays. The world was a positive happy place for Gloria, She always saw the best in everything and everyone. Gloria had a simple beautiful way about her and was content to just be beside Joe. She is survived by husband Joseph, and her children, Joe "Mike" (Cathy), Eddie (Lori), Tony (Karen), Susan McCauley (Jim), Julie Brown (Jeff), 23 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 5333 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46219. Our family wants to express our appreciation and gratefulness to all the nurses, aides, staff at Morristown Manor for their kindness and compassion with Gloria. Private graveside services will be held at Washington Park East Cemetery. When the current health emergency is lifted, a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be announced.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020