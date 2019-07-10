|
Gloria G. (Olibo) Lesley
Franklin, IN. - Gloria G. (Olibo) Lesley, 87 of Franklin, IN passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Homeview Health and Rehabilitation in Franklin, IN. She was born May 23, 1932 in Donna, Texas to Juan Pablo Garza and Maria (Almaguer) Garza. She Married Howard Lesley on July 26, 1978. She worked at Bendix Corporation for five years, Interpreted and translated for the Latino community, Johnson, Bartholomew County School Corporations, Senior Citizen Services, Johnson Memorial and Columbus Regional Hospitals, international and local manufacturing, state and local law enforcement and judicial services. Gloria was the 2001 recipient Franklin Chamber of Commerce Senior Services woman of the year.
She was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Franklin, IN. She enjoyed serving the Lord, spending time with her husband, Howard, family, volunteering, cooking, and helping the least amongst us.
Survivors include her Husband Howard Lesley, six sons and five daughters John Celestino Olivo (Janet) of Bargersville, IN, Adolfo (Rudy) Olivo of Columbus, IN, René Olibo (Julie) of Franklin, IN, David Olivo of Franklin, IN, Edward (Eddie) Olibo, of Columbus, IN, Jerry Olibo (Heather) of Ft. Myers, FL. Maria Hilda Hommel, of Franklin, IN, Mirella Estella Elfers (Gary)of Franklin, IN, Martha Alicia Griner (Gary) of Franklin, IN, Marina Enriqueta Mills (Nick) of Indianapolis, IN, Thelma Dolly Baugh (John) of Indianapolis, IN; twenty-five (25) grandchildren, and twenty-two great grandchildren (22); three siblings Hector Garza of Houston, TX, Rita Cavazos, of Donna, TX, Olga Olvera of Houston, TX; sister-in-law Liza Rhoda Beard of Campbellsville, KY and brother-in-law Dewey Lesley of Campbellsville, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Gloria (Olibo) Frye, and grandsons, Dustin Gudmundson, Matthew Frye, great grandson, Tyler Weddle and great granddaughter, Elena Wren Sanders.
Friends and officials may pay their respects on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.
Pastor Phil Curtis and Pastor Emeritus Rick Henry will conduct a service on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery 100 W. South Street Franklin, IN. A meal will be provided at First Assembly of God, 1035 Hospital Road Franklin, IN. following the service.
Family has requested in lieu of flowers donations be made to local 50 East 91st Street Suite 100 Indianapolis, IN. 46240 or at .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 10, 2019