Services
Flanner and Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 387-7020
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Flanner and Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Flanner and Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Gergely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria J. (Dorman) Gergely

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gloria J. (Dorman) Gergely Obituary
Gloria J. (Dorman) Gergely

Anderson - Gloria J. (Dorman) Gergely 89 of Anderson, IN formerly Indianapolis passed away February 02, 2019. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband; Arthur W. Gergely and her son; Michael Gergely. Funeral services will be held on Thursday February 07, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway at Noon with calling one hour prior to the service. Gloria is survived by her sister Priscilla "Lynn" Parks, niece; Sheri (Philip) Holliday and nephew; Marc (Sandra) Carman. Entombment will be in Elmridge Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Muncie, IN. www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner and Buchanan – Speedway
Download Now