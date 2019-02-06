|
|
Gloria J. (Dorman) Gergely
Anderson - Gloria J. (Dorman) Gergely 89 of Anderson, IN formerly Indianapolis passed away February 02, 2019. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband; Arthur W. Gergely and her son; Michael Gergely. Funeral services will be held on Thursday February 07, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway at Noon with calling one hour prior to the service. Gloria is survived by her sister Priscilla "Lynn" Parks, niece; Sheri (Philip) Holliday and nephew; Marc (Sandra) Carman. Entombment will be in Elmridge Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Muncie, IN. www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 6, 2019