Gloria Jean Kleintank
Clayton - Gloria Jean Kleintank, 75 of Clayton, passed away October 8, 2019. Services will be at 1:30 pm on Sunday, October 13, 2019 in Chapel West Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Indianapolis, with burial to follow in Stilesville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 am until the service in the church. Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, is handling the arrangements. To view the full obituary or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019