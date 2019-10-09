Services
Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
(317) 839-3366
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Chapel West Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Indianapolis, IN
Service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Chapel West Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Indianapolis, IN
Gloria Jean Kleintank

Gloria Jean Kleintank Obituary
Gloria Jean Kleintank

Clayton - Gloria Jean Kleintank, 75 of Clayton, passed away October 8, 2019. Services will be at 1:30 pm on Sunday, October 13, 2019 in Chapel West Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Indianapolis, with burial to follow in Stilesville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 am until the service in the church. Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, is handling the arrangements. To view the full obituary or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Download Now