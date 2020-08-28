Gloria Jean Kurchak Miller



MILLER - Gloria Jean Kurchak, 73, of Johnstown, PA (formerly of Indianapolis, IN), went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 17, 2020. She was born April 3, 1947 in Johnstown to Tony and Helen (Ciner) Kurchak. After graduation from Johnstown High School in 1965, she attended nursing school in Pittsburgh and graduated as a registered nurse from St. Francis School of Nursing in 1968. She returned to Johnstown for a short time and worked at Lee Hospital's ICU department. Gloria married in 1969 and moved to Indianapolis, where she worked as an RN in a variety of areas including ICU, ER, industrial health, occupational health, child psychology, dialysis, and ultimately retired as an elementary school nurse. She moved back to her childhood home in Johnstown in 2015 and was active with her high school class reunion committee. Throughout the years, Gloria enjoyed sewing, playing tennis, riding her bike, gardening, reading, casinos, figuring out magic tricks, taking road trips, and traveling - really any opportunity to look at a map. She was an avid Steelers fan.



She is preceded in death by her parents and beloved cat, Whiskey. Survived by daughter, Selena (Miller) Moore (John) of Boise, ID; step-grandson Logan Moore of Martinsville, IN; step-granddaughter Lorin Moore of Fishers, IN; many dear friends; and former spouse, Carl Miller of Martinsville, IN.



Gloria loved her daughter, son-in-law, step-grandchildren, and friends. She was a kind, generous, independent, and passionate woman that lived too short of a life, is deeply loved by her family, and will be greatly missed.



The Francis G. Ozog Funeral Home, Inc. of Johnstown, PA, is serving the family. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life service will be planned in the future when it is safer for larger gatherings. Cards of remembrance can be sent to daughter Selena Moore at 13250 N. Dechambeau Way, Boise, Idaho 83714. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your local animal shelter.









