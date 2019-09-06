|
Gloria M. Costello
Plainfield - Gloria Maureen (Chiabai) Costello, 89 of Plainfield, passed away September 5, 2019. Survivors include her husband, John T. "Jack" Costello; children, Tim (Lisa) Costello, Bob (Lesley) Costello, Colleen (Brian) Brocious, Karen (Doug) Daum, Pat (Sheri) Costello, Maureen Kaufman; 17 grandchildren and one great grandson. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 pm on Monday, September 9, 2019 in St. Susanna Catholic Church, Plainfield, and also one hour prior to the service in the church. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in the church with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Plainfield. Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, is in charge of the arrangements. To view the full obituary or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019