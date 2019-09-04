|
|
Gloria Moore
Indianapolis - Gloria Anne (Grove) Moore passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana at the age of 78. Gloria was born on February 25th, 1941 in Anderson, Indiana to parents John Morris Grove and Marian Augusta Dronberger, who both preceded her in death.
Gloria is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Gary Allen Moore, and their adoring children and grandchildren: Kristin Anne (Moore) Swansiger and husband Tim Swansiger and children Emily, Jordan and Casper; Heather Lynn (Moore) Dile and husband Jay Dile and their children Alex, Evan and Andrew; Ryan John Moore and his wife Sarah Moore and their children Amelia and Henry; Seth Allen Moore; Noelle Kaye (Moore) Wilson and her husband Herschel Wilson and their children Zoe, Zara and Zayda. Her beloved poodle, Sophie, also survives Gloria.
Growing up in Indiana, Gloria lived in Anderson, South Bend and Fort Wayne. She graduated from Northside High School in Fort Wayne and attended International Business College before meeting Gary at a local dance. They married on August 28, 1965 in Fort Wayne, and started their life together in Ohio before moving to Michigan and finally returning to settle down in the Indianapolis area.
Gloria served as a medical secretary and homemaker and enjoyed family, reading, cooking and all God's animals. Together with Gary, they raised five children. She was an extraordinary cook who each day prepared multi-course dinners from scratch for her family that always included a tasty dessert for those who finished their vegetables. Gloria had a brilliant mind (having graduated high school early), and was an avid reader. She possessed a strong faith and deep love for her entire family to whom she dedicated so much of her time. Her family carries with them her love, courage, resilience and compassion.
Gloria supported many wildlife and domestic animal causes. She adopted a retired greyhound and took in or rescued several animals over the years.
To honor Gloria's life, a visitation will be held on Friday, September 6 starting at 3:00 p.m. with a small service to occur at 6:00 p.m. in the Gothic Chapel at Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 700 West 38th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46208. Attendees should enter the 34th Street entrance at the corner of Boulevard Place and 34th Street and continue straight to reach the Gothic Chapel.
In support of Gloria's love for animals, her family is requesting memorial donations in lieu of flowers to support the Best Friends Animal Society whose mission is to promote adoption from animal shelters rather than euthanasia. Donations can be made directly at https://tinyurl.com/gloriamoore
"There are only two lasting bequests we can hope to give our children. One of these is roots, the other, wings." - Hodding Carter
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019