Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals - Indianapolis
5811 East 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 547-5814
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
4:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals - Indianapolis
5811 East 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
5:00 PM
Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals - Indianapolis
5811 East 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Indianapolis - Age, 84. Passed away on March 8th. Dear mother of Angela(George) Posey; grandmother of Bakari(Doneisha) and Saeed Posey; great grandmother of Naima and Cairo Posey; also a host of other relatives and friends.Memorial gathering, Tuesday, March 19th 4:30 pm until memorial service time of 5pm at Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals, 5811 E. 38th Street. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made payable to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036;[email protected] in her loving memory.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 17, 2019
