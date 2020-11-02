Gloria Rippy
Indianapolis - Gloria Jean Rippy, 77, Indianapolis, died October 29, 2020, at her home. Gloria was born February 8, 1943, in Peru, Indiana, to the late Mabel Irene (Hudelson) Bohmeier and Robert Allen Wyatt.
She graduated from Northwest Central High School and went on to Indiana Business College where she graduated in 1961. She then worked as a Secretary for over 20 years at the Indiana Employment Security Division, Freyn Brothers, and North American Benefit Association. After retiring, she worked for 12 years as a bus aide for special needs children for Wayne Township Schools. She was a faithful servant of God and attended the Church by the Side of the Road. She enjoyed gardening, reading, crossword puzzles, and painting.
Gloria is survived by her husband of 57 years, Raymond Rippy; daughters, Christy Wicks and Teresa Wilson; sister, Sandy Wyatt; stepsister Juanita (Terry) Watkins; 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway with Visitation from 3 p.m - 7 p.m. before the Service. Burial will be held in Lincoln Memory Gardens at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com
