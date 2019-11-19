|
|
Gordon Miles Graham
Indianapolis - Gordon Miles Graham
October 6, 1934 - November 17, 2019
Gordon Miles Graham, 85, of Indianapolis, went home to be with the Lord on November 17, 2019. Born October 6, 1934 to Thornton and Dorothy, he joins them, his wife of 45 years, Jo Ann; his sisters, Donna McCoy and Doris Lyons (Bill); his grandson, Gordon Robert ("Rob"); and his great-nephew, Matthew, in Heaven. He is survived by his daughter, Karen Nealy (Julian) of West Point, GA; his sons, Gordon "Todd" (Carolyn) of Cincinnati, OH, and Mark (Susan) of Indianapolis; and his significant other, Sue Ellen Greenlee of Carmel. Also surviving him are nine grandchildren, three step-grandsons, one great-grandson, four step-great-granddaughters, six nieces and five nephews.
A strong believer in education, Gordon became an Eagle Scout at 15 and graduated from Broad Ripple High School in 1952. He earned a B.S. in Economics from Purdue University where was a member of Phi Delta Theta. He then earned his Master's in Business Administration from rival Indiana University, but his allegiance never wavered from the Boilermakers, despite his wife's unending Hoosier pride. He then served in the U.S. Army National Guard and began putting his education to work, building his father's business, Graham Electronics, to new heights. That role led him to pursue education at Harvard University in Smaller Company Management. Eventually, his "smaller company" was no longer small, and he sold it to Bell Industries in 1983. After moving to Los Angeles, CA, he became Bell's Chief Executive Officer before retiring in 2000.
The growth and success of the business was gratifying for Gordon, but so was the sense of family cultivated among those who worked there over the years; they've hosted reunions as recently as 2011. After all, it was a "family business." His father, the company founder, was seen changing lightbulbs at the store well beyond his retirement. It was a summer and after-school job for the Graham children, nieces and nephews, as teens, and a career-launcher for Mark after college.
Deep love of family eventually brought Gordon and Jo Ann "back home again" to Indiana from California. Retirement allowed Gordon to pour his time into grandchildren, golf, and travel. When he was not enjoying time in Naples, FL, or Hilton Head, SC, he was on the road for grandkids' sporting events, performances and school events, as well as the "big trips" he loved to plan and take. He accomplished his goal of visiting every one of the 50 states and all 7 continents.
Yet, he still found time to give back to his community. Guided by his commitment to life-long learning, he served on the Board of Goodwill Industries of Central & Southern Indiana for nearly two decades. He was instrumental in the opening of the Excel Centers, a tuition-free high school option for adults that also gives students the opportunity to earn college credits and industry certifications. Also guided by his quiet but unwavering faith in God, he was a dedicated member of Second Presbyterian and later, St. Luke's Methodist. In addition, he found a true sense of community and camaraderie as a resident of the Barrington.
For those who favor a memorial contribution in lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Goodwill Foundation of Central & Southern Indiana or to the .
Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th Street. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, with a calling there one hour prior and a graveside service afterward at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019