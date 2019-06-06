|
Gordon R. Smith
Indianapolis - Gordon R. Smith, 93, of Indianapolis, widower of Margaret Amelia Zeiher Smith, passed away June 3, 2019. He was born February 26, 1926 to the late Howard C. and Laura Smith. Gordon proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was employed in the maintenance department for I.U. Health for many years. Gordon was a lifetime member of the Chapter #52, VFW #1111 Mooresville and the American Legion.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel, 3333 E. Thompson Rd. with funeral services there Friday at 12 noon.
Gordon is survived by his children, Margo (Charlie) Hood, Sandy (Steve) Elliott and Wade (Rose) Smith; significant other, Barbara J. Galloway; and six grandchildren. Memorial contributions are suggested to of Indiana. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 6, 2019