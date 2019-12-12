|
|
Gordon Reid Jones
Gordon Reid Jones, son, brother, father and friend, passed from this world on December 1, 2019, in Greenwood, Indiana. He was born on October 29, 1941 in Billings, Montana to Selden Russell Jones and Lodema Gertrude Kennerd Jones. He graduated from high school in Moses Lake, Washington in 1961 and joined the United States Navy that same year. He served aboard the USS Lexington at Pensacola, FL, as a Photographer Third Class. The Lexington was deployed to the blockade around Cuba during Missile crisis in 1962. After his Navel service in 1965 he moved to Indianapolis where he worked in advertising at Miles Press and then in radio at WNDE/WFBW.
Gordon was known as an entrepreneur and tried his hand at many things. In the early 70s he was part of the team that initially published Playgirl Magazine. He also managed a restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky. In the 80s, he moved back to Florida turning his management expertise to management of the Biltmore in West Palm Beach for several years.
Returning to Indianapolis in the early 90's, turning into a self-avowed farmer, he started growing Shitake mushrooms on the family property in Brown County owned by his wife, Sherry Yarling Jones (who passed in 2017). From that time forward the team of Yarling and Jones introduced their true claim to fame: Shagbark Hickory Syrup. This delectable nectar made from the bark of the Shagbark Hickory tree, was a longtime favorite of many a chef and proprietor of fine foodie items around Indianapolis. It was sold online around the country and at the Indianapolis City Market for years. He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Jones Pagan of West Melbourne, FL, his father, Selden Jones of Moses Lake, a brother Ronald Jones of Yakima, WA, a sister, Marcia Hietala of McCall, ID. And 3 Grandson's: JJ, Nicholas and Andrew Pagan.
A celebration of life will be held at the Indianapolis City Market, 222 E. Market Street on January 18, 2020 from 12 — 3PM. Donations may be made in his name to the Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimers Foundation of America.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019