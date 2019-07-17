Gordon Robbins



Zionsville - Gordon Thomas Robbins, MD (69) passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Zionsville surrounded by his family after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He was born to Annabelle Robbins Aldous (Carpenter) and William E. Robbins on September 8, 1949 in Anderson, Indiana. He grew up in Anderson, graduating from Anderson High School in 1967 where he was a successful baseball player learning the craft from famed Dodger, Carl Erskine.



Gordon earned a scholarship to play varsity baseball at Indiana University where he received his BA in 1971 . He was called to tryout for the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates, however, he elected to attend the IU School of Medicine earning his MD with honors in 1975. He was very proud to be an Indiana University alumnus and stayed current with university news. He enjoyed any Hoosier sporting event and was a life-long baseball fan.



In 1987, he married the love of his life Jean, whom he met while they were both working at St. Vincent Hospital. They were married for 32 years, raising 5 children in Zionsville. He enjoyed family vacations to Myrtle Beach, Gulf Shores, Gatlinburg and Phoenix. He could always be spotted with his green jug of sweet tea everywhere he went.



He worked as a family practice physician for 40 years, first as The Village Doctor in Zionsville, and later with St. Vincent Immediate Care in Carmel. He was a faculty member with the St. Vincent's Family Practice Residency Program, and in 2014 was honored with the Family Medicine Teacher of the Year award.



He was a founding member of the Indianapolis Men's Senior Baseball League. In 2002, he was recognized with the MSBL Julio Campins Manager of the Year award. Gordon had a keen interest in everything baseball and was actively involved in little league baseball and softball with his children.



He was preceded in death by his mother, father and step-father. He is survived by his wife, Jean Ann Robbins, his children: Phyllis (Geoff) Roberts, John (Kellie) Davis, Lori (Dan) Heiwig, Grant (Nicole) Robbins, and Austin (Alicia) Robbins, and 8 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Dr. Donald (Molly) Robbins.



A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019, which would have been his 70th birthday.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Zionsville Little League or to Indiana University Athletics (Baseball Program). Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 17, 2019