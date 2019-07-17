Services
Indiana Funeral Care
8151 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 636-6464
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Robbins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Robbins


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon Robbins Obituary
Gordon Robbins

Zionsville - Gordon Thomas Robbins, MD (69) passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Zionsville surrounded by his family after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He was born to Annabelle Robbins Aldous (Carpenter) and William E. Robbins on September 8, 1949 in Anderson, Indiana. He grew up in Anderson, graduating from Anderson High School in 1967 where he was a successful baseball player learning the craft from famed Dodger, Carl Erskine.

Gordon earned a scholarship to play varsity baseball at Indiana University where he received his BA in 1971 . He was called to tryout for the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates, however, he elected to attend the IU School of Medicine earning his MD with honors in 1975. He was very proud to be an Indiana University alumnus and stayed current with university news. He enjoyed any Hoosier sporting event and was a life-long baseball fan.

In 1987, he married the love of his life Jean, whom he met while they were both working at St. Vincent Hospital. They were married for 32 years, raising 5 children in Zionsville. He enjoyed family vacations to Myrtle Beach, Gulf Shores, Gatlinburg and Phoenix. He could always be spotted with his green jug of sweet tea everywhere he went.

He worked as a family practice physician for 40 years, first as The Village Doctor in Zionsville, and later with St. Vincent Immediate Care in Carmel. He was a faculty member with the St. Vincent's Family Practice Residency Program, and in 2014 was honored with the Family Medicine Teacher of the Year award.

He was a founding member of the Indianapolis Men's Senior Baseball League. In 2002, he was recognized with the MSBL Julio Campins Manager of the Year award. Gordon had a keen interest in everything baseball and was actively involved in little league baseball and softball with his children.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father and step-father. He is survived by his wife, Jean Ann Robbins, his children: Phyllis (Geoff) Roberts, John (Kellie) Davis, Lori (Dan) Heiwig, Grant (Nicole) Robbins, and Austin (Alicia) Robbins, and 8 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Dr. Donald (Molly) Robbins.

A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019, which would have been his 70th birthday.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Zionsville Little League or to Indiana University Athletics (Baseball Program).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Indiana Funeral Care
Download Now