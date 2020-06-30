Gordon Seltenright
Plainfield - Gordon R. Seltenright, 70 of Plainfield, passed away June 28, 2020. Services will be at 1:00 pm on Friday, July 3, 2020 in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the service in the funeral home. To view the full obituary or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Plainfield - Gordon R. Seltenright, 70 of Plainfield, passed away June 28, 2020. Services will be at 1:00 pm on Friday, July 3, 2020 in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the service in the funeral home. To view the full obituary or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.