Grace Imogene Thompson
Cartersburg - Grace Imogene Thompson, 85 of Cartersburg, passed away June 26, 2020. Services will be at 1:00 pm on Thursday, July 02, 2020 in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, with burial to follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Cartersburg. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the service in the funeral home. To view the full obituary or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.