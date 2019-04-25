|
|
Grace June (Norris) Stephanoff
Indianapolis - Grace June (Norris) Stephanoff, 90, of Indianapolis died April 22, 2019. June was born on January 10, 1929 to Noah Martin and Verna Katherine (Howard) Norris. June was preceded in death by her son Joel Martin Stephanoff, her sisters Lula and Pauline and her brother Loy "Bud". Calling will be held on Friday April 26, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway from 3-8 followed by the funeral service on Saturday April 27, 2019 at the funeral center at 11 am with calling from 10 am to service time. June is survived by her sons; Steven, Robert, and Jimmy "Bo" and daughters; Marsha Cook, and Kim (Tim) Vaughn and her 15 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Online condolences and a video tribute to June may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 25, 2019