Grace Lee Ho
Carmel - Grace Lee Ho, 95, of Carmel, IN formerly of Rego Park and White Plains, NY and Newton, MA passed away peacefully with family by her side on October 29, 2020. She was born in Kun Ming, China to the late Wen Yan Li and Bing Zhi Li on March 7, 1925. Grace lived through the historical milestones of World War II and China's civil war. In 1949, Grace married Shao I Ho and they moved to Taipei, Taiwan. In 1959 Grace and her husband immigrated with their three young sons to the United States settling in New York City where her daughter was born. After the unexpected early death of her husband in 1970, Grace with grit and determination supported her four children as a single parent and encouraged them to complete their higher education. With a post-secondary school accounting education from China, she found work as a bookkeeper and worked until her retirement from Reynolds American (formerly American Brands) NYC office in 1990. In 2018 after living in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts for many years, Grace moved to Carmel to live with her oldest son. Grace was known for her unwavering devotion and generosity to her family and friends. She was revered and loved dearly by her children and grandchildren. Grace was active in the Greater Boston Chinese Cultural Association and throughout her life in several Mahjong circles. She was admired for her acuity and instinct in the game, even into her 90's. Grace has lived a full and wonderful life traveling throughout the US and the World accompanied by her friends or family. We will all miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Shao I Ho; her sister, Zhang Mei Li; and brother, Zhang Lin Li. Grace is survived by her sister, Zhang Wan Li, MD of Sacramento CA; her sons, Paul K. Ho, MD and his wife Susan of Carmel, James K. Ho and his wife Katy of Boston, and Tonny K. Ho and his wife June of NYC; and her daughter, Kelly Ho Shea and her husband Tim of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Dr. Mark Ho, Caroline Ho, William Ho, Alexander Ho, Elizabeth Ho, Daniel Ho, Katherine Ho, Colin Shea, Meaghan Shea and her husband Zach Greaves, Mairin Shea, Kathleen Ho, Natalie Ho, and Meredith Ho.
Private visitation will be held at A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services, 11411 North Michigan Road on Saturday, November 7th. A second service in NYC, with burial following in Maple Grove Cemetery, will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020. In both cases, proper pandemic precautions will be required for in-person visits including mask wearing and social distancing. Where possible, the events will be live streamed and recorded with additional virtual participation through Zoom.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hilarity for Charity (to support Alzheimer's care): https://wearehfc.org/
or the Buddhist Association of the US: www.baus.org
.