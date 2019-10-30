|
Gracie Diane Layton
Indianapolis - Gracie Diane Layton, 73, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away October 28, 2019.
Originally from Westmoreland TN, Gracie and her family moved to Beech Grove IN when she was 8 years old. Gracie graduated from Beech Grove High School in 1964, having excelled in both athletics and art. Gracie received her beauticians license from Central Beauty College in 1966, and then two years later, she applied to the Indianapolis Police Department, becoming one of their first female road officers. In spite of having no prior firearms experience, Gracie not only won the top marksman position in her academy class, but went on to become the first female firearms instructor on not only the Indianapolis Police Department, but in the entire country. Her skills were so impressive and unheard of at the time that several articles were even published in local magazines and newspapers about her.
In addition to being a range and EMT instructor, Gracie also worked in the departments missing persons, juvenile, and communications divisions. Gracie left the department in 1980 to dedicate herself to raising her children, including her daughter who was born with physical and mental disabilities. No family could be prouder of their wife/mom. She was a role model and true inspiration to everyone she knew.
Gracie is survived by her husband Robert J. Layton, son Matthew D. Layton, daughter Monica E. Layton, as well as many cousins and extended family in both Indiana and Tennessee.
Visitation will be held at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park, 9350 E. Washington St, Indianapolis, IN on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 4-7PM. Funeral services will be held the following day, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 12PM. To view Gracie's online obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019