Gracie Mae Edwards
In Loving Memory.
March 1, 1943 -
January 16, 2020.
Gracie Mae Edwards of Camden, Arkansas passed away on January 16, 2020. Gracie was born on March 1, 1943 to Willie and Leona Frazier. She attended Lincoln Junior and High Schools where she graduated in 1960. She attended Agricultural, Mechanical and Normal College (now the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff), in Pine Bluff, Arkansas where she earned a Bachelor of Arts and later received her Master of Science in Education at Indiana University in 1975. She was a proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
Gracie worked as an Indianapolis Public School's Elementary School Teacher where she retired in June 2003. She was also a Sunday and Vacation Bible School teacher and served as a Deacon for Witherspoon Presbyterian Church. She also was a founder of Elizabeth Circle. Gracie enjoyed participating in book club, garden club, Bible Study, and Chancel Care.
Gracie is survived by her two sons Gregory Edwards from Indianapolis, IN and Gerard Edwards from Pflugerville, TX, her brother Bernard (Sadie) Frazier from Milwaukee, WI, three grandchildren, Kierra Woods of Dallas, TX, Andrea and Leah Edwards of Indianapolis, IN, and host of great grandkids, nieces, and nephews.
Gracie was predeceased by her parents Willie and Leona Frazier, her husband Andrew Edwards, Jr., and her six siblings: Willie Lee Frazier, Jonathan Frazier, Virginia Jones, Brenda Frazier-Christie, Doyle Frazier, and Howard Frazier.
Memorial services will be held at Witherspoon Presbyterian Church on Saturday January 25, 2020 at 10AM and internment will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020