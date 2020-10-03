1/1
Grady E. "Buck" Money
Grady E. "Buck" Money

Whiteland, IN - Grady E. "Buck" Money, 75 of Whiteland, IN passed away September 25, 2020. He was born January 9, 1945 in Pensacola, FL to the late Grady W. and Lillie Mae (Andrews) Money. He was a vehicle maintenance mechanic for the US Postal Service for 28 years.

For 38 years he was the proud husband of Deborah. He loved working on cars, fishing and spending time with family.

In addition to his wife, Debbie, he is survived by sons Ronnie (Lisa) Money, Carey Money, stepdaughters Susan (Wesley) Morgan, Christina (James) Waltz, Amanda (James) Foist, Jennifer (Michael) Jones, sisters Debra (Roy) Landry, Barbara Jean (Lonnie) Alderman, Ouida Hasselbrock, 11 nieces and nephews, 19 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by son Grady Allen.

A celebration of Buck's life will be scheduled at a later date.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
