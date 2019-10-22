|
Grant Lee Waggoner
Carmel - Grant Lee Waggoner passed away unexpectedly on Sept 27, 2019 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Grant was a long time resident of Westfield, Indiana, where he was a graduate of Westfield High School. He had resided in Chicago for the past several years, most recently had lived in Florida for a short time. Grant attended Loyola University and Truman College in Chicago. Those who knew and loved Grant would agree he was a colorful, creative, loving, giving, and a kind-hearted person who had the underlying premise of acceptance and diversity. He was passionate about film, cinematography, and writing. He also loved reading, travel, music, and art, including culinary arts. He was an exceptional gourmet cook and enjoyed cooking for his family and friends when he had the chance. He was the proud owner of Arya, his long- haired chihuahua. He was often seen posing with her for pictures and loved to take her with him everywhere.
He is survived by mother, Robin Waggoner (Eaton) and step-father Robert Seitz of Chicago, Illinois; father, Kevin Waggoner and Katia Crabtree of Noblesville, IN; and beloved sister, Lindsey Waggoner, Indianapolis, IN.
A memorial service is scheduled for October 26, 2019 at Leppert Mortuary, Carmel Indiana (900 Rangeline Rd, Carmel IN 46032). Visitation of family and friends at 1:00-3:00 p.m. and service officiated by Brian White, pastor of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Carmel Indiana. Flowers and condolences may be sent to the mortuary or donations can be made in Grant's name for continuing his legacy of giving and kindness to those in need as specified by "GgreenW's" organization's mission to help those in need who are suffering from PTSD, mental, Illness, or addictions.
www.Gofundme.com/f/grant-waggoner
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019